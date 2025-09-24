India has moved from defence importer to global supplier: Ministry official

Shillong, Sep 24 (PTI) India has transformed from being dependent on foreign companies for defence needs to becoming a self-reliant nation and even a supplier to several countries, a senior defence ministry official said on Wednesday.

Citing data from Defence Expo 2025, the official said that business worth over Rs 20,000 crore was recorded, reflecting India's progress towards self-reliance.

"Already, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said that we have to strengthen our defence. Earlier, we were dependent on foreign companies, but now the situation is the opposite. We are completely self-dependent and also a supplier to other countries," the official told PTI, on the sidelines of an awareness programme on defense procurement from MSME industries held here.

"India is exporting defence products to over 100 countries. This speaks volumes about the progress we have made in defence," the official added.

He highlighted the role of start-ups and innovation, describing them as "game changers" in the defence sector.

Several start-ups have come through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, he said, pointing to one start-up that bagged a major Navy order for a robotic system designed for use on ships.

"Ships are narrow, and in case of fire, the smoke and flames make it very dangerous for firemen. This robotic solution ensures safety and efficiency," the official noted.

He, however, underlined that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still face challenges, particularly in accessing technology and competing in a sector historically dominated by foreign suppliers.

"But now, Indian MSMEs can partner with larger Indian companies and contribute to strengthening defence platforms," he said.

Stating that the 'Make in India' initiative has been "pretty successful," the official said the turnover in indigenous defence production has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore this year, while exports have exceeded Rs 23,000 crore. PTI JOP NN