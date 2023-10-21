India has never seen conflicts over issue on which Israel and Hamas are fighting: RSS chief

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Hinduism respects all sects and India has never seen strifes on issues like the one that has led to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday. He was speaking at a programme organised at a school here to mark 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"In this country, there is a religion, culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions). Once you say Hindu, it is not needed to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this. Others have not done this," Bhagwat said.

"Everywhere else, strifes are underway. You must have heard of the war in Ukraine, Hamas-Israel war. In our country, there were never wars on such issues. The invasion during Shivaji Maharaj's times was of that kind. But we never fought battles on this issue with anybody. That is why we are Hindus," he told the audience. PTI COR KRK