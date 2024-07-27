India has put halt to Pak, China's mischievous activities: RSS leader

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said India is capable of protecting its land, and its people, government and army has put a halt to the mischievous activities of China and Pakistan.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said Pakistan fought wars with India in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999, and suffered bitter defeats.

Kumar paid tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War.

He praised the government and the army for teaching a lesson to Pakistan.

"I salute the martyrs and the injured who sacrificed greatly to safeguard every inch of our land and our people. Their dedication to the nation has shaped a new India," he remarked, while honouring former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his contributions.