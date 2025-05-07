India has shown determination to strike terrorists, their masters: Tankha

Bhopal, May 7 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer on Wednesday congratulated security forces for conducting Operation Sindoor, saying India has shown the determination to strike terrorists and their masters.

He also urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to postpone the visit of a standing committee to Srinagar and Jammu in light of the sensitive situation prevailing in the border state.

“I congratulate our security forces for Operation Sindoor. India has shown determination and resolution to strike both against the terrorists and its masters,” Tankha said in a letter to the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

Striking at the core of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks, Indian jets early Wednesday hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace, officials said.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory action at sites, including the JeM’s sprawling headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab, follows the “savage killing” of 25 male tourists in front of their wives and families and one local guide near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on April 22.

Considering the sensitive situation emerging from the Pahalgam terror attack, Tankha said, their proposed study tour to Jammu and Kashmir should be postponed to another date in the national interest.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is scheduled to visit Srinagar and Jammu from May 10-13 for a study tour.

“Any high-profile parliamentary tour would divert the attention of administration and security forces which will neither be in public interest nor in the interest of the committee,” he wrote in the letter. The Congress leader also added that he had withdrawn from the tour. PTI MAS NR