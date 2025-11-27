India hosting CWG 2030, immense pride for every citizen: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that India securing the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 is a moment of immense pride for every citizen.

Naidu, while replying to the prime minister in a post on X, said, "It is a moment of immense pride for every citizen as India secures the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji".

"This achievement stands as a special milestone, further elevating India’s standing on the global stage and reflecting our nation’s strong commitment to sporting excellence," Naidu added.

Earlier, PM Modi said he was delighted by India winning the bid and congratulated people and the sporting fraternity for their contribution to the nation's ascent in global sports.

"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem," Modi said in his post on X.

He further said, "With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm". PTI MS STH ADB