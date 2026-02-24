India hosts military adventure event, 7 other nations participate

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian Army hosted a military adventure event in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, and seven other nations participated in it, a defence spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The first-ever International Military Adventure Challenge Cup (IMACC) 2026 saw the participation of 12 teams, including one each from Bhutan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

Two teams from the Indian Army and one team each from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Coast Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also participated in the competition.

"The principal competitive segment of IMACC 2026 was held from February 18 to 23. The closing ceremony will be held on Wednesday, when the winners will also be feted," the defence spokesperson said.

"IMACC 2026 was designed to test the essential qualities of a soldier, including physical fitness, mental resilience, teamwork, leadership and decision making under pressure. It featured terrain-based challenges conducted in tough mountain conditions, closely reflecting the realities faced by soldiers during operations," he said.

Duathlon and Triathlon events were organised as part of the competition, the spokesperson said.

The Duathlon comprised 21.1 km of running, followed by 59.5 km of cycling. The Triathlon was conducted in full format, consisting of 21.1 km of running, 59.5 km of cycling and 32.5 km of rafting.

Both Indian Army teams, along with those from Sri Lanka and Nepal, participated in the Triathlon event.

The remaining teams -- Bhutan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, IAF, Indian Coast Guard and ITBP -- competed in the Duathlon segment.

"Two teams participated every day with disciplined execution and strict adherence to safety protocols. Comprehensive medical arrangements and event management ensured smooth conduct and no major injuries were reported," the spokesperson said.

"In addition to the competitive events, cultural evenings were organised daily, showcasing regional heritage and traditional art forms, enhancing bonhomie, strengthening bonds of friendship and fostering mutual understanding among the participating nations," he added.

The spokesperson emphasised that international military sports have played an important role in building trust and cooperation among armed forces worldwide under the banner of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

India has been an active participant in this global tradition and had earlier hosted the 4th CISM Military World Games in 2007, one of the largest military sporting events in the world, he said.

The launch of IMACC marks a new and innovative step in this tradition, he added.