India hosts senior physicians, policymakers from BIMSTEC countries in National Cancer Grid meet

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Researchers, patient advocates and policy makers from BIMSTEC countries gathered in India as part of the annual meeting of the National Cancer Grid (NCG) to review progress and chart the course for future collaborative efforts, officials said on Wednesday.

"The initiative will help our BIMSTEC partners build their capacities in the critical area of cancer care, with the expertise and skills developed in India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of Myanmar later in 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in 2004.

The sixth BIMSTEC Summit was held in April in Bangkok.

"As part of fulfilling the promise by the Prime Minister of India at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to help BIMSTEC countries in cancer care, India hosted senior physicians and policy makers from BIMSTEC countries at the annual meeting of the National Cancer Grid on August 2-3, 2025, at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai," the MEA said.

The meeting of cancer centre directors, researchers, patient advocates and policy makers from India and around the world showcased the breadth of NCG's initiatives, reviewed progress, and charted the course for future collaborative efforts, it said in the statement. PTI KND NSD NSD