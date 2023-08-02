India imparted training to over 3,100 international civil servants: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) As many as 3,112 civil servants from foreign countries have been imparted training by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Of them, 2,099 participants were from Bangladesh, 818 from the Maldives, 97 from Myanmar, 49 from Gambia, 19 from other African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and Seychelles) and 30 from Cambodia, he said, "In the year 2023-24, 45 international capacity building programmes for training 1,750 international civil servants have been planned," Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sanctioned an amount of Rs 17,60,26,500 for the capacity building of 1,425 international civil servants from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mauritius, Sri-Lanka, Myanmar, Gambia, multi-country courses for African Countries, Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC)/ Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) , Latin American Countries (LAC) region including one e-Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) course on "special programme on emerging governance practices", he said.

Set up in 2014 by the government as an apex-level institution under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the NCGG is mandated to work in areas of public policy, governance, reforms and capacity building of civil servants of the country as well as those of other developing nations.

The NCGG has been training civil servants from different countries. PTI AKV CK