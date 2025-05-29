India in touch with Iran on 3 missing Indians: MEA

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India is in touch with Iran over three Indian nationals who went missing in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said efforts are being made to trace the Indians. It is learnt that they went missing this month.

"The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time back, they are missing," Jaiswal said.

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities for locating them, for their safety and security and for their eventual return home," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the issue at his weekly media briefing.

"We are in daily touch with the authorities there. We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side and we are also in touch with the families," he said.

Jaiswal said the government is extending all possible help to the family members of the missing Indians.

"Hopefully we will be able to do our best in this situation," he said. PTI MPB ZMN