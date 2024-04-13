India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indian crew onboard cargo ship seized by Iranian forces

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) India is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians onboard an Israeli-linked cargo ship that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday amid fears that Tehran may retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Official sources said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members of the cargo ship 'MSC Aries'.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," an Indian government source said.

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the ship's crew comprised Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.

The Iranian action came amid heightened fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran blamed Israel for the strike.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the Portuguese-flagged vessel is operated by the Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

It said Special Naval Forces of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized MCS Aries near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, adding the forces carried out a heliborne operation on the ship's deck, directing it towards Iran's territorial waters.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Cameron focusing on the "emerging" situation in West Asia.

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Lord @David_Cameron today. Discussed the emerging situation in West Asia as also our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further." On Friday, US President Joe Biden cautioned Iran against an attack on Israel.

"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend -- help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he told reporters.

In a series of posts on 'X', Watson said the US strongly condemned the Iranian seizure of the Portuguese-flagged and British-owned ship.

"We strongly condemn the Iranian seizure of the Portuguese-flagged, British-owned MSC AIRES in international waters," she said.

"The crew comprises Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals. We call on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately," Watson said.

The US official further said, "Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law, and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization." In a brief update, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency mentioned the seizing of the ship by "regional authorities" off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE. It did not mention the involvement of Iranian forces.

There have been mounting tensions in West Asia following the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian media reported that seven Revolutionary Guards personnel, including two generals, were killed in the attack.

Following the seizure of the cargo ship by the Iranian military, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the international community to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

"The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship, belonging to an EU member, claiming Israeli ownership," he said on 'X'.

"I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now," he added.

With the escalation of tensions in West Asia, India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel.

According to some reports, the ship was coming to India's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust through the United Arab Emirates. However, there is no official confirmation of it. PTI MPB IJT NSD NSD