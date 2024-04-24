India Inc launches campaigns for robust voter turnout in LS elections

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) In this election season, while political parties are seeking votes for their candidates, leading corporate houses have come up with innovative campaigns to enhance electoral awareness among people and their participation in the polls.

These initiatives signify an emerging trend where corporate entities are instrumental in nurturing a robust democratic process.

Ride-hailing app Rapido, Bangur Cement, Manforce Condoms and Dollar Industries are some of the companies that are asking voters to exercise their franchise through campaigns which are in sync with their products or services.

Dollar Industries Ltd has unveiled the "DemocracyKaTyohaar" (festival of democracy) campaign, a tribute to the essence of democracy, the company’s Managing Director Vinod Gupta told PTI.

The campaign on various social media platforms inspires proactive voter participation.

In collaboration with the State Election Commission, Rapido is offering a free bike taxi ride to voters in major cities of West Bengal such as Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol and Kolkata.

Voters need to use the code "VoteNow" to avail of free rides from home to the booth in West Bengal on April 26, May 13 and June 1, coinciding with the voting day in the cities.

"We are undertaking this initiative named Sawaari Zimmedari Ki to ensure that every voter can successfully fulfil their civic duty," co-founder of the company, Pavan Guntupalli, said.

Voters with disabilities can benefit from free pick-up and drop-off facilities arranged by the Election Commission in association with Uber to reach polling booths in Chennai.

Previously, the company had offered free rides to all voters in Bengal to facilitate their journey to the polling booth.

Manforce Condoms from Mankind Pharma has introduced the "VotingVirgin" campaign, aimed at encouraging first-time voters through a blend of humour and sincerity.

The campaign's goal is to boost voter turnout, especially among young adults, by drawing a parallel between the importance of casting one's first vote and other significant first experiences in life.

Bangur Cement has launched a multimedia campaign, "Vote Solid, Desh Solid," following its "Solid Ghar" initiative.

Endorsed by Bollywood star Sunny Deol, the campaign creates a metaphor between the durability of a solid home and the impact of a vote in constructing a resilient nation.

On votekavachan.bangurcement.com, the company urges citizens to pledge their vote, committing to donate 1 kg of cement for each pledge made, which will support social welfare projects in partnership with NGOs and Self Help Groups.

Following the commencement of phase 1 voting on April 19, the Amul dairy brand has launched a campaign featuring its iconic moppet, celebrating the "World's largest, greatest election." FMCG major Dabur has collaborated with radio stations to motivate people to vote.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO of the advertising powerhouse Dentsu Creative India, said during the election time, a number of brands create posts or advertisements around it delivering a positive message.

“When a brand discusses voting on or just before the election day and encourages people to act responsibly, it not only portrays the brand in a favourable light but also aligns with what's currently on people's minds, thus enhancing their connection with the brand,” Wadwa told PTI.

More engagement is anticipated, whether through advertisements or posts, he said. PTI BSM NN