India, Indonesia, Australia resolve to work towards free Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) India, Indonesia and Australia on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to work towards a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The overall situation in the Indo-Pacific came up for review at a 'focal points' meeting of the India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral dialogue.

"The three sides held discussions to explore opportunities for collaboration including under the framework of Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mechanisms, maritime domain awareness, marine pollution and blue economy cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the three sides noted convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

India has consistently been supporting ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region.

"India, Indonesia and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their shared values and working together towards a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a statement.

At the East Asia Summit in Bangkok in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the setting up of the Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI) to conserve and sustainably use the maritime domain and to make meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain.