India, Indonesia resolve to boost anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India and Indonesia have condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism amid Pakistan's support to terror groups carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue of cross-border terrorism figured at the sixth meeting of the India-Indonesia joint working group on counter-terrorism that was held in Jakarta on Friday.

The two sides focused on ways to effectively combat terrorism, including how to stop the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"India and Indonesia strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner," it said in a statement on Sunday.

The MEA said the two sides also condemned the "use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism." "The two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional and global terrorism threat assessment," it said.

"They discussed counter-terrorism challenges related to the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, terror financing, and the nexus between organised crime and terrorism," the MEA said.

It said the two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in regional, global and multilateral fora such as the UN, ARF (ASEAN Regional Forum) and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to combat global terrorism.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by K D Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism) in the MEA.

The Indonesian team was headed by Andhika Chrisnayudhanto, Deputy for International Cooperation at the National Counter Terrorism Agency. PTI MPB ANB ANB