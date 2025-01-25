India, Indonesia to expand defence, trade ties; resolve to jointly counter terrorism, radicalisation

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India and Indonesia on Saturday decided to work jointly in defence manufacturing and supply chains, diversify two-way trade basket and boost maritime security ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the Southeast Asian nation as an "important partner" of New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific.

Advertisment

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture and digital space were signed.

Modi said both sides discussed various aspects of the India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and emphasised on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation.

He said both sides are committed to maintain peace, security and a rules-based order in the region and that freedom of navigation must be ensured in accordance with international laws.

Advertisment

The assertion came amid China's growing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea as well as in the Indo-Pacific.

Subianto, who arrived here on Thursday night primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, said Indonesia is looking for Indian investments in all its infrastructure sectors and that he has issued directions to his officials for accelerating the economic ties.

At a media briefing, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the Indonesian president sought Indian investments in almost all infrastructure sectors including in ports, airports and railways.

Advertisment

There were extensive discussions on enhancing defence cooperation that included repair and maintenance of common platforms and collaboration in shipbuilding, he said.

It was discussed that we have several common platforms and it would make sense for Indonesia to source some of the requirements for servicing their platforms from India, he said.

It is learnt that Indonesia's keenness to procure BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India figured in the talks.

Advertisment

Mazumdar said the entire health sector is something that has tremendous potential for cooperation and the Indonesian side was very keen to attract Indian healthcare groups to set up hospitals in that country besides having their doctors trained in India.

In his remarks, Modi said both sides also decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and digital public infrastructure.

Both sides also decided to work together in the areas of energy, critical minerals and science and technology.

Advertisment

"Indonesia is our important partner in the ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

"We both are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity and rules-based order in this entire region. We agree that freedom of navigation must be ensured in accordance with international laws," he said.

"In our Act East Policy, ASEAN unity and centrality have been emphasised," he added.

Advertisment

The prime minister said the focus of the "extensive discussion" centred around various aspects of mutual cooperation.

"To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chain. We have also emphasised on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation," he said.

Modi said the agreement on maritime safety and security will further strengthen bilateral cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue, and capacity building.

Advertisment

"In the last few years, our bilateral trade has grown rapidly, and last year it exceeded USD 30 billion. To further increase it, we have talked about market access and diversifying the trade basket," he said.

"The private sector is also an equal partner in our efforts. We welcome today's CEO Forum meeting and the agreements reached in the private sector," he added.

The prime minister also referred to the historical linkages between the two nations.

"The sagas inspired by the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and the 'Bali Jatra', are living proof of the unending cultural and historical ties between our people," he said.

"I am happy that in Indonesia, after the Borobudur Buddhist temple, we will now also contribute to the conservation of the Prambanan Hindu temple." In the talks, the Indian side also welcomed Indonesia's BRICS membership.

"We also welcome Indonesia's BRICS membership. In all these forums, we will work in cooperation and coordination on the interests and priorities of the countries of the Global South," Modi said.

The prime minister also described Subianto's visit to India to grace the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday as the Chief Guest is a "matter of pride for us".

"When we marked our first Republic Day, Indonesia was the guest nation and now, when we are marking 75 years of India being a Republic, President Subianto will be attending the celebrations. We discussed various aspects of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

In his remarks, the Indonesian leader described his talks with Modi as "very frank" and that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in many key sectors of common interest.

He also talked about India's role both as a co-founder of the Non-Aligned Movement and in championing the causes of the Global South and said this cooperation will be beneficial to global stability and regional cooperation.

We are opening our economy for investment in the field of infrastructure and we invite Indian firms to take part in it, the visiting leader said.

Mazumdar also identified space as a key area of cooperation and said India will be launching a couple of Indonesian satellites with its polar satellite launch vehicles.

On defence cooperation, he said Indonesia will soon send a high-level committee to India to finalise specific areas to boost the ties.

"It was also discussed that shipbuilding is something that Indonesia could collaborate with us. They have extensive requirements for their Coast Guard and Navy vessels, so that is something that we could work with them," he said.

Mazumdar also said that flight services from Delhi to Jakarta could be launched soon.

"Very substantive discussions were held on a wide range of areas and we believe it will certainly chart the way forward in bilateral relations in the next few years," he said.

The secretary said Indian investments in development of the Sabang port as figured in the discussion.

To a question, he said the situation in Myanmar was not discussed at the talks. PTI MPB ZMN