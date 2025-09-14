India integrated women’s rights early: RS Deputy Chairman Singh

Tirupati, Sep 14 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday highlighted India’s early integration of women’s rights into socioeconomic development, noting that many developed democracies took much longer to recognise gender equality.

Speaking at the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women in Parliament and State and Union Territory Legislatures, Singh cited Bihar as the first state to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in the third tier of governance in 2006, a model now followed by around 21 states.

“While many developed democracies took time to recognise women’s rights, the Indian Constitution from the very beginning integrated women into the framework of socioeconomic development,” he said.

Singh said there are nearly 15 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions and predicted that more women will emerge as leaders in the coming years.

He acknowledged that despite progress, women continue to face barriers and stressed that politics must create spaces for equality while national and state-level committees play a crucial role.

He added that outcomes could be achieved through easing regulations, amending legislation, improving infrastructure, and ensuring safety to boost women’s participation in society.

Highlighting government initiatives, Singh said over 56 crore bank accounts were opened under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana', with women holding more than half of them, facilitating access to loans and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He also noted that more than 70 per cent of houses under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' were allotted to women, alongside several sectoral initiatives for their benefit.

Singh observed that while political parties may differ ideologically, there is a broad consensus that economic growth is key to improving citizens’ lives.

Recalling past reforms, Singh said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had shown visionary leadership in the late 1990s and 2000s by developing a technology hub in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He added that this vision enabled a generation of Indians, particularly women, to enter high-skilled sectors. Naidu also advanced a unique skill census initiative to prepare the state for a modern economy, he noted.

Singh further said that Naidu’s schemes promoted both social welfare and entrepreneurship. PTI MS SSK