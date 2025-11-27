India International Science Festival 2025 curtain-raiser held at CSIR-NML in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Nov 27 (PTI) The curtain-raiser event of the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, scheduled to be held at Panchkula in Haryana from December 6 to 9, was organised at the CSIR–National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR–NML) here on Thursday.

In a statement, CSIR–NML said the event served as a prelude to IISF 2025, which will be held with the theme 'Vigyan Se Samruddhi – For Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The programme began with the screening of a documentary on CSIR–NML's Platinum Jubilee, followed by the arrival of the chief guest and other dignitaries.

BIT Mesra vice-chancellor and former director of IIT Kanpur, Indranil Manna, delivered a lecture titled 'The World of Materials: Impact on Development and Growth.' He discussed the significance of materials science in national progress, the relationship between structure and properties of materials, and encouraged students to contribute to 'Engineering for Viksit Bharat @2047.' Welcoming guests on the occasion, CSIR-NM director Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury highlighted the laboratory's contributions to metallurgical innovation, sustainable industrial growth, and technological advancement in alignment with national priorities.

Students and faculty members from Al Kabir Polytechnic, Srinath University, and Arka Jain University participated. They also visited the CSIR-NML Platinum Jubilee Expo, organised as part of the institute's 75th Foundation Day celebrations. PTI BS MNB