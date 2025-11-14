India International Trade Fair begins at Pragati Maidan amid tight security

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has beefed up security in and around Pragati Maidan, where the India International Trade Fair is set to begin on Friday, an official said.

The security has already been tightened in the national capital after a blast near Red Fort killed 13 people and injured over two dozen people on Monday evening.

The 14-day trade fair, scheduled to be held from November 14 to 27, is expected to draw nearly 60,000 visitors daily, prompting multi-layered checks, enhanced surveillance and traffic restrictions around the venue.

A senior police officer said that additional personnel, traffic police and specialised units have been deployed across the exhibition grounds.

Anti-sabotage teams, Quick Reaction Teams and dog squads are conducting routine sweeps, while CCTV monitoring has been expanded to manage high footfall, especially over the weekends. All the entry and exit points have been placed under strict access control to prevent any security lapse.

The Delhi Traffic Police said diversions and parking restrictions will remain in force throughout the fair period. Commuters have been advised to use public transport.

"The force is leaving no stone unturned to keep the city secure in the aftermath of the explosion near Red Fort. Units across the capital have been directed to maintain maximum vigil, conduct random checking and increase patrolling around crowded places, markets and transport hubs," said the officer.