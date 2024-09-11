India invites Philippines to partner with Indian industry in co-development of military hardware

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) India on Wednesday invited the Philippines to partner with the Indian defence industry in co-development and co-production of various military equipment.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, in his remarks at the fifth meeting of India-Philippines joint defence cooperation committee in Manila, highlighted how India is boosting its defence manufacturing capabilities and exporting military hardware to various countries.

Both sides appreciated operationalisation of white shipping information exchange arrangement and a decision to open a defence wing at the Indian embassy in Manila in near future, according to the defence ministry.

In the talks, India and the Philippines carried out a comprehensive review of their defence and strategic partnership with a focus on ramping up the overall military amid mutual concern over China's aggressive posturing in the South China Sea.

Aramane appreciated the Philippines' focus on modernising its armed forces and talked about India's vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), the ministry said.

Under this vision, the Indian defence Industry is continuously enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and is exporting equipment to the world, he said.

"The defence secretary invited the Philippines to partner with the Indian defence industry in co-development and co-production of equipment," the ministry said.

"The Philippines also invited investments in long-term equity partnership towards promoting assured supply chains. It acknowledged and appreciated India's functioning and proven template of defence industry indigenisation," it said in a statement.

It said both sides affirmed the commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production. "They appreciated the operationalisation of white shipping information exchange and opening of a defence wing at Embassy of India, Manila in near future," the ministry said.

Aramane also called on Secretary of National Defence of Philippines (defence minister) Gilbert Eduardo Gerardo Cojuangco Teodoro Jr.

The defence ties between the two countries have been on a significant upswing in the last few years.

In April, India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, in reflection of the growing military ties.

The supplies came over two years India inked a USD 375 million deal with the Southeast Asian nation to supply the weapon systems. PTI MPB ZMN