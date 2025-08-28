India irreplaceable partner with US in Indo-Pacific, says Consul General Chris Hodges

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) India was an irreplaceable partner with the United States in the Indo-Pacific, and its contribution strengthened the foundation of governance, rule of law, and security in the region, US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges said on Thursday.

In his opening remarks at a seminar on “Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific” for leading experts, academics, and defense professionals, he said, "We are proud of India’s active role in the Quad in fostering regional cooperation and its significant contributions to humanitarian assistance." The seminar was hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in collaboration with the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, University of Madras.

Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Indian Navy, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry Area’s Regional Flag Officer, who was the chief guest, highlighted the geopolitical significance of the Indo-Pacific region, and stressed the importance of a collaborative approach to security and stability.

Panels on power dynamics, trade, and the impacts of technology innovations on maritime frontiers featured senior military, defense, and academic experts, a release said. PTI JSP ROH