India is at cusp of technological revolution: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the nation is at the cusp of technological revolution, which is shaping all facets of the Indian economy and our lives.

Advertisment

The vice president made this remark after laying the foundation stone for the boys hostel of the Delhi University's Hindu College as part of its 125th year anniversary celebrations.

Dhankhar awarded gold medals to the college's meritorious students and also released a coffee table book on the occasion.

"India is at the cusp of technological revolution. It is shaping all facets of the Indian economy and our lives too," Dhankhar said addressing the students.

Advertisment

"But we must remain responsible and cautious in our usage of disruptive technology," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hindu College organised a 'quasquicentennial march' to mark the institute's 125 year anniversary.

Several notable personalities, including Hindu College's alumnus Arjun Rampal, participated in the march. PTI SJJ AS AS