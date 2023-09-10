India is important partner of Canada: PM Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: India is an "extraordinarily important" economy and an "important partner" of Canada in a range of sectors including fighting climate change and creating economic growth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Advertisment

His comments at a media briefing came shortly after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Asked about India's concerns over the increasing activities of the Khalistani elements in Canada, Trudeau said his country will always defend freedom of peaceful protest but at the same time asserted that it will always prevent violence and push back against hatred.

He also said that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.

Advertisment

"India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada on everything from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for the citizens," he said.

The Canadian prime minister said both sides will continue to look at the expansion of existing cooperation.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he and Trudeau discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

Advertisment

To a question on Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference", Trudeau said the issues figured in many conversations he and Prime Minister Modi had.

"Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us," he said.

"At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada," Trudeau said.