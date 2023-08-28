India is proud: Prez congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and said his performance will inspire millions of the country's youth.

Advertisment

"India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats," she said.

Chopra on Sunday scripted history by winning the gold with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final at the Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth," the President said on microblogging site X.

Advertisment

In another first, three Indians finished in top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.

"It is a matter of great national pride that three Indians, Neeraj Chopra, D.P. Manu and Kishore Jena together competed in the final round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin event and they finished in the top six. I congratulate each one of them," Murmu said.

She said the players have taken Indian athletics to unprecedented heights.

"I wish them many more laurels in the future," the President said. PTI AKV AQS