India is reliable, trusted partner of Bhutan: PM Tobgay

New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has conveyed to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities.

Tobgay, who is on a five-day visit to India, said this during wide-ranging talks he and Prime Minister Modi held on Thursday evening.

Modi is visiting Bhutan next week.

In their talks, the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral ties in various areas, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation, according to an official readout.

"They (Modi and Tobgay) reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities," it said.

The MEA said on behalf of the Bhutanese King, Tobgay extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bhutan next week.

"The prime minister accepted the invitation," it said.