India is today more Bharat, says Jaishankar

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Traditions and inheritance that were "long neglected" have now been revived, more languages now enjoy classical status, and Indian habits and practices are receiving new impetus and momentum -- in essence, "India is today more Bharat", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

And the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) "recognises this transformation, and I am confident that it will factor it into its future", Jaishankar said in his address at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the ICCR here.

The ICCR falls under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Seventy-five years is clearly a significant time for any institution to grow and develop. It is an even longer time when it comes to the environment in which such institutions function. Our nation and our society has changed profoundly in this duration. Today, we are by any measure more confident, authentic and committed than before in terms of expressing our identity and promoting its understanding," Jaishankar said.

There is "much sharper awareness of our culture, heritage and traditions" within the country today, the Union minister said.

"Indeed, there is pride about so many of their facets that they translate into a wide range of activities and initiatives. We see that when it is promoting tourism and increasing our world heritage sites," Jaishankar said.

It is visible in campaigns such as 'One District, One Product', or for that matter in the support that the Centre now provides to the Vishwakarma community, he said.

"Traditions and inheritance that were long neglected have now been revived, more languages enjoy classical status, and our habits and practices -- whether we speak of yoga, ayurveda or millets -- are receiving a new impetus and momentum. In essence, India is today more Bharat, and the ICCR recognises this transformation. I am confident that it will factor it into its future." The Union minister also posted on X about the 75th anniversary celebrations of the cultural body under the MEA.

"Glad to join 75th anniversary celebrations of @iccr_hq. Spoke about the emergence of an India that is confident, authentic and committed in expressing its identity as a civilisational state. The task for ICCR is to shape the global discourse and put across India's message," Jaishankar said in the post in which he also shared photographs of the event. PTI KND ARI