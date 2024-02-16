India is touching new records of success under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday lauded Prime Minister Modi for his vision for the nation and said India is developing rapidly under his leadership.

"The country is touching new records of success. The result of your vision in UPI is being discussed in the whole world. The best institutions of the world are expressing their confidence in the economy of our country," he said.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat -Viksit Rajasthan programme here, Sharma said the country is moving forward through new policies and efforts to implement them on the ground under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The chief minister said that many people had given slogans to eliminate poverty, but Prime Minister Modi has made a serious effort to reach out to the poor by keeping them at the centre of welfare schemes.

"Earlier, one rupee was sent by the government, then it is said that fifteen paise reached to be beneficiary. But to stop this leakage, PM Modi has taken an unprecedented step of opening more than Rs 50 crore Jan Dhan and sending the pension, subsidy amount to the beneficiary through DBT," Sharma said.

"Due to this, the leakage of subsidy has stopped and if 100 paise is released then the entire 100 paise reaches the beneficiary," he added.

Before the virtual foundation laying and inauguration of various development projects by Prime Minister Modi, Sharma in his address said, "We are moving forward taking inspiration from you (PM) on the basis of the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'." The chief minister said that he visited many camps under the Viksit Bharat camps in Luni, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Kekri, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Nagaur, Sikar and Tonk.

"More than three crore people in Rajasthan have participated through these camps. This yatra has made people aware of the benefits of the schemes. The one standing at the last end of the row has got the benefit," he said. The chief minister also shared the state's performance under the 'Viksit Bharat Yatra'.

In the programme, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore catering to various sectors, including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water and petroleum and natural gas.

Modi inaugurated three packages of the 8-lane Delhi-Mumbai Green Field Alignment (NE-4) namely Baunli-Jhalai Road to Mui Village section, Hardevganj Village to Mej River section and Takli to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh border.

He also inaugurated the 6-lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with the Dakshinpur-Shamlaji section of NH-48 at Kaya village.

The prime minister will also inaugurate several other projects that will improve road infrastructure in the Jhunjhunu, Abu Road and Tonk districts of Rajasthan.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight important railway projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore, strengthening the railway infrastructure in the region.

At the same time, Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important solar projects worth about Rs 5,300 crore in Rajasthan, and inaugurated power transmission sector projects worth over Rs 2,100 crore.

He laid the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 2400 crore, including projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and inaugurated LPG bottling plant of India Oil in Jodhpur.

The programme was organised at around 200 places across the state and was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives.