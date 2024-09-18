India is turning to Digital Public Infrastructure to combat its mounting water challenges: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India is turning to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to combat its mounting water challenges and the focus must be on integrating technology to revolutionize the country's water management systems, enhancing collaboration and cutting inefficiencies, said experts.

In a session during the International WASH Conference at the 8th India Water Week 2024, top officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, alongside thought leaders from academia and philanthropy, emphasized that digital platforms could transform the sector.

The experts said the focus should be on integrating technology to revolutionize the country's water management systems, enhancing collaboration and cutting inefficiencies.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Officer on Special Duty for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said, "Data is the engine for development", pushing for DPI-driven systems that prioritize people-centric solutions.

He underscored the Jal Jeevan Mission's digital integration as a game-changer in monitoring water resources.

Nilaya Mitash, Principal Operations Coordination Specialist at the Asian Development Bank, echoed these sentiments and said that DPI has already revolutionized sectors like healthcare and education, adding it's time water management followed suit.

"Collaboration between government, civil society and research is essential for success," Mitash said.

Arghyam Chairperson Sunita Nadhamuni pressed for urgent action to build water-focused DPI, citing the health sector's digital success as a model.

She also stressed community engagement as vital to effective water management.

Ministry of Jal Shakti Joint Secretary Anand Mohan said the government data can play a crucial role and highlighted the ministry's extensive datasets on water quality, groundwater and surface water.

"We've worked for 30 years to make data more granular and usable," he said.

Experts like IIT Kanpur's Dr Manoj Kumar Tiwari agreed that improved data systems could drive innovation in the water sector.