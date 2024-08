New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the INDIA bloc is with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the "fight against injustice".

Gandhi made the remarks while greeting Kejriwal on his birthday. Kejriwal turned 56 on Friday.

"Hearty birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I hope you stay healthy and happy," Gandhi said on X.

"INDIA is with you in this fight against injustice," he said. PTI ASK MNK MNK