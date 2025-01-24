India is working to strengthen emerging tech governance frameworks: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that India is working to strengthen technology governance frameworks, focusing on ethical artificial intelligence, responsible quantum technology deployment, and a robust intellectual property protection mechanism.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences was addressing a session remotely at Technology Dialogue 2025, being organised by the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru for two days from January 24.

"These frameworks are crucial for ensuring that innovation benefits society equitably," he added.

The summit is supported by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of India, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, India.

He also said a clear differentiation between beneficial and harmful components of technology transfer is absolutely crucial.

"Addressing issues like technology dumping, technology dependency and stifling innovation will enable India to safeguard its interests and also promote equitable and sustainable development," Singh added.

Besides, he said, equitable partnership with international partners at the same level, on these terms, would enable India to leap in its objectives collectively.

According to Singh, as India advances technologically, it is also essential for us to integrate cross-sectoral synergies to ensure that breakthroughs in one field resonate across others, thus maximising societal as well as economic impact.

"For instance, combining Artificial Intelligence with biotechnology or with quantum advancements with secure communication systems can drive solutions that are scalable and at the same time sustainable," Singh said.

The inherently global nature of technology necessitates a continuous relook of national strategies and policies, he added.

"India’s International Technology Engagement Framework (IDEF), aims to provide the foundation for structural global partnerships, focusing on innovation, on shared R&D goals, and also on mutual capacity building," Singh said.

India's diaspora, according to Singh, also plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s international technology engagement by acting as ambassadors of Indian innovation.

He said Indian professionals excelling in the global technology landscape contribute to shaping international perceptions about India’s technological capabilities.

"I’m glad to know that many of these professionals hold leadership positions in major technology companies and research organisations, providing an avenue for India to engage in impactful collaboration," Singh added.

In the inaugural session of Technology Dialogue 2025, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon shared notes on how to leverage strategic partnerships on critical and emerging technologies.

According to Prof G Rangarajan, Director of IISC, the platform Technology Dialogue 2025, offers the world a chance to explore deeper collaboration with India’s thriving tech and science ecosystem.

On January 25, former ISRO chairman S Somanath will be delivering a keynote address on 'India’s Space Sector: A Gateway for Global Investment and Peaceful Exploration'. PTI JR SSK KH