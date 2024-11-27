India, ISA ink agreement for solar projects in four Indo-Pacific countries

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A Project Implementation Agreement has been signed between the Ministry of External Affairs and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to execute new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar and Seychelles, an official statement said.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Wilmington Declaration released at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware in the US on September 21 stated that the Quad countries will work together, through policy and public finance, to operationalise their commitment to catalyse complementary and high-standard private sector investment in allied and partner clean energy supply chains, it said.

"To this end, India has committed to invest USD 2 million in new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar and Seychelles," it added.

On November 26, the Project Implementation Agreement (PIA) was signed between the MEA and the ISA to execute the projects in these Indo-Pacific countries.

The ISA, as the Project Implementing Agency, would provide programmatic assistance to Comoros, Fiji, Madagascar and Seychelles with financial support from India, according to the statement.

According to a study undertaken by the ISA, the countries under consideration for solar projects have energy issues related to perishability of agricultural products, unreliable electricity supply in health centres and for irrigation purposes in remote areas where grid power supply or solar mini-grids are not available yet, the MEA said.

Based on discussions with the project recipient countries, solar projects in the areas of cold storage, solarisation of healthcare facilities and solar water pumping systems are under consideration, it said.

The successful execution of these projects is expected to enhance energy access, create employment and provide reliable and quality power supply in these Indo-Pacific countries.

"Unequal access to reliable and secure sources of energy and electricity has inhibited holistic economic development and social justice for nations and communities across the world. Solar energy is a viable solution to help these countries address climate change-related challenges," the statement said.

The latest round of clean energy investments by India in these countries shall help strengthen the commitment of the Quad to address the challenges posed by climate change and facilitate their transition to a clean energy economy for the people, planet and our shared prosperity, the MEA said. PTI KND DIV DIV