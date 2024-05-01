India, Israel conduct joint security drill

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Israeli embassy said on Wednesday that it collaborated with Indian security forces in conducting a joint security drill with an objective to counter potential future security threats.

The drill was conducted in Delhi last week.

The exercise witnessed the involvement of various agencies, including the Delhi Police, the National Security Guard and local emergency services, the embassy said.

Israeli envoy Naor Gilon said the joint security drill marked a significant milestone.

"This joint security drill with Indian security forces marks a significant milestone. We extend our gratitude for their efforts," he said.

"These collaborative exercises strengthen our nations' cooperation in security and defence and reinforce our shared commitment to global stability. We remain steadfast in our determination to foster continued collaboration for a safer world," Gilon added.

The embassy said the primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

"Over day and night sessions held at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, participants practised response strategies to potential terrorist incidents," it said.

"Elite units from the participating agencies were activated in simulated scenarios, while the Delhi Traffic Police managed traffic control in the vicinity," it said.

"The exercise served as a platform for both Israeli and Indian forces to refine their coordination, communication and operational procedures, thereby strengthening their joint efforts against terrorism," the embassy said in a statement. PTI MPB RC