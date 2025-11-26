India, Israel fighting terrorists and false narrative where attackers pretend to be victims: Envoy

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on Wednesday said his country and India are not only fighting terrorists, but also false narrative wherein the attackers pretend to be the victims.

Addressing an event organised by the Consulate General of Israel here on the 17th anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Revach said both the countries suffered due to terrorism for many years.

"Today, the two nations are fighting not only the terrorists, but also the false narrative they try to create and spread - where the attackers pretend to be the victims," he said.

India knows how to deal with many security challenges at the same time. In the last two years, Israel also faced a very difficult war on seven different fronts. India understands Israel well, Revach noted.

"Unfortunately, both our countries face a dangerous trend: terror states -- countries that use all their resources to support extremist and jihadist movements. This is a serious challenge that we must fight together," he said.

While India is developing advanced defence systems, Israel has combat-proven experience and technologies that Tel Aviv is ready to share with New Delhi, according to him.

Thanking India for its "strong support" for Israel, Revach said both are living in a historic moment in India-Israel relations.

"We are truly brother nations. We will continue to stand together, fight terrorism together and achieve even more together," he said.

Recalling the 26/11 terror attacks, Revach said it was a painful day for this city and for India.

Indians, Israelis and members of the Jewish community were among the main victims, he said.

As many as 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The armed militants of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea route and carried out a series of coordinated attacks at multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, and Nariman House. PTI PR NP