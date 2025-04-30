India, its people resolute to destroy root of terror: J&K LG

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said it is the collective resolve of the people and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from the neighbouring country.

He made the remarks at a security review meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials here.

Additional Director General of Police, CID, Nitish Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, besides senior civil officers, including Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti and Principal Secretary to the LG Mandeep K Bhandari, attended the meeting, the officials said.

The LG directed for strong and coordinated measures to completely wipe out terrorism and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is the collective resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfil this mission," he said.

Sinha asked for strong action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of proscribed outfits, who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them and helping them escape.

"The infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of the Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently. It should be our priority to instill a sense of security in the common man," he said.

The LG also directed to further strengthen the security grid and stressed the need for better coordination and synergy among the security agencies.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI TAS RC