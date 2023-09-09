India, Japan keen to step up ties in connectivity, commerce: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday.

"Held productive talks with PM Kishida. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," Modi said on X. PTI SKU SMN