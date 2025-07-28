India, Japan review ties

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India and Japan on Monday reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral ties, especially in the areas of defence, economic security, trade and investment and infrastructure.

The issues were discussed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi.

"During the dialogue, the foreign secretary and his counterpart reaffirmed the growing importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said both sides exchanged views on the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted India-Japan bilateral relationship, including political ties, defence and security, economic security, trade and investment, infrastructure cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of importance, the MEA said in a statement.

"The dialogue was instrumental in reviewing progress in various dimensions of our ties, exploring new areas of collaboration and contributing to further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan," it added. PTI MPB RC