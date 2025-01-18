India joins mega naval wargame La Perouse

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Indian Navy is participating in a mega wargame along with naval forces from eight nations including the US and France against the backdrop of increasingly fractious geopolitical environment and China's military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

The naval exercise 'La Perouse' is underway in the straits between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean as well as Malacca, Sunda and Lombok.

These straits are largely considered as very crucial for global maritime trade.

The nine-day exercise that began on January 16 aims to enhance cooperation among the participating nations in areas of maritime surveillance, interdiction operations, air operations and information sharing.

French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, is the mainstay of the mega exercise.

India's indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai is part of the exercise, according to the Indian Navy.

Besides, India, the US and France, naval forces from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada and the UK are participating in the exercise.

"The exercise provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links in planning, coordination and information sharing for enhanced tactical interoperability," the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

"The exercise will witness complex and advanced multi-domain exercises including surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air-defence, cross deck landings and tactical manoeuvres, as also the constabulary missions such as VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations," it said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's participation in the exercise showcases the high levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the like-minded navies and their commitment to a rules-based international order in the maritime domain, it added.

The Australian Navy has deployed its frontline destroyer HMAS Hobart, while Canada has sent its warship HMCS Ottawa.

The United States deployed combat ship USS Savannah, Malaysia sent destroyer FFG Lekir and its embarked helicopter and the vessel Gagah Samudera, The United Kingdom is participating in the exercise with offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey and Singapore with the patrol vessel RSN Independence.

"Strengthening maritime safety will be at the core of this exercise, with the development of interoperability and the ability to act collectively in the event of a maritime crisis, which will contribute to it," a French readout said.

It said the planned interactions will enable work on a broad spectrum of maritime security operations.

"The various forces distributed in the area will train to search for and then intervene on ships suspected of illicit activities; with suspect vessels being played by vessels of the force," it added. PTI MPB ZMN