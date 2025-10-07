India joins other nations to oppose efforts to deploy foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India on Tuesday joined Russia, China and seven other nations to oppose efforts to deploy foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan, against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's calls to the Taliban regime to hand over the strategic Bagram airbase.

At a fresh edition of "Moscow Format" talks, the group of the countries held extensive deliberations on bringing prosperity and development to Afghanistan.

The countries described as "unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability.

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the Moscow Format talks for the first time.

Few weeks ago, Trump said the Taliban should hand over Bagram airbase to the US as it was set up by Washington.

At the talks in Moscow, the participating nations also called for strengthening counter-terror cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

"They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond," the statement said.

It said the countries underscored that terrorism constitutes a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the wider world.

Besides India, Russia and China, the meeting was attended by Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The countries noted the need for Afghanistan's economic ties with countries of the region and beyond.

"They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity," the statement said.

The Indian delegation led by ambassador Vinay Kumar backed an independent, peaceful and stable Afghanistan and socioeconomic development and prosperity of Afghan people, the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

Kumar reiterated India's position that a secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan will serve the interests of the Afghan people and be fundamental to regional resilience and global security, it said on social media.

In his address at the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the situation in the region and the world as a whole is "complicated".

"We can see that your government is working towards stability in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It is generally agreed that there have been major positive changes in the struggle against the terrorist threat," he said.

"The relevant UN bodies have noted a substantial decrease in the areas sown with narcotic plants," he said.

Lavrov said Russia is keen to provide an all-round assistance to Afghanistan in its fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organised crime, and to ensure peaceful life for Afghan people. PTI MPB ZMN