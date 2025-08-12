India, Kazakhstan discuss ways to boost defence cooperation, military ties

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Defence - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov, held separate meetings with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday about advancing bilateral cooperation and expanding military-to-military ties.

He also called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth here.

"In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, both ministers discussed matters related to defence cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

They agreed that the defence partnership between both sides was robust and dynamic with great potential for enhancement through collaboration and innovation," the defence ministry posted on X.

Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also held talks with the chief of defence staff and the Army chief.

"Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, First Deputy Minister of Defence-Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today.

"Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional stability and global peace," the Army posted on X.

"Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, the First Deputy Minister of Defence - Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, during his visit to India.

"The interaction focused on reviewing ongoing bilateral defence engagements, exploring new avenues for cooperation in joint training, capacity building and defence collaboration, as well as reinforcing shared commitment towards regional peace and security," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

It also said, "The CDS highlighted India's steadfast commitment to further deepening defence partnership with Kazakhstan, while the Chief of General Staff, Kazakhstan, expressed keen interest in expanding collaborative initiatives across joint exercises, defence technology and multilateral forums," it said.

A 10-member Kazakh delegation led by Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also visited the National Defence College here, a senior official said.