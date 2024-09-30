India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise begins in U'Khand

New Delhi/Gopeshwar (U'khand), Sep 30 (PTI) A joint exercise between the militaries of India and Kazakhstan seeking to enhance military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under the norms of the UN Charter got underway on Monday.

The 8th edition of 'Exercise KAZIND' commenced at Surya Foreign Training Node, Auli in Uttarakhand, the defence ministry said.

The exercise, which has been held annually since 2016, will conclude on October 13. Last edition of this exercise was held at Otar, Kazakhstan from October 30 to November 11, the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian armed forces, comprising 120 personnel, are being represented by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, along with other arms and services, as well as personnel from the Indian Air Force.

The Kazakhstan contingent is being represented mainly by personnel from Land Forces and Air Borne Assault Troopers, the ministry said.

The opening ceremony of the joint exercise was attended by Colonel Karibayev Nurlan Serikbayevich, Commander of Kazakhstan contingent, and Colonel Yogesh Upadhyay, Commander of Indian contingent.

"The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter," the ministry said.

The exercise will focus on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Objectives to be achieved from the joint exercise are high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at tactical level and sharing of best practices, the ministry said.

Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to a terrorist action, establishment of a joint command post, establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing of helipad or landing site, combat free fall, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, besides employment of drones and counter drone systems, among others, it added.

Joint Exercise KAZIND-2024 will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations.

It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, the statement said. PTI KND COR ALM KVK KVK