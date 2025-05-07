India knows how to give befitting reply to its enemies: Himanta on 'Operation Sindoor'

Guwahati: Hours after India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the country knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies.

Reacting to 'Operation Sindoor', the chief minister said the enemies of India would be killed by entering their homes.

This is the ''new India. India knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies. The enemies of India, wherever they are, will be killed by entering their homes", he said The CM uploaded one poster, dated May 7, on 'Operation Sindoor' wherein it was written that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an apt reply and the Indian armed forces have taken revenge for the Pahalgam killings.

Another poster, shared by the CM on social media, has the date April 22 with the Pakistan flag and armed terrorists in the background, along with their quote ''Tell Modi about it''.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had reacted with a salutation, 'Jai Hind', and praised the Indian armed forces for the strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister hailed the operation with 'Jai Hind' along with the poster of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The chief minister also posted ''the pride and glory of India - Indian Army'' along with a short video of fighter jets and air force personnel.

He also reposted the tweets of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the operation.

Indian armed forces struck nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning.

The missile strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.