India knows how to manage power responsibly: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was establishing itself as a resolute nation and knows how to increase its power, manage it responsibly and use it.

The prime minister was addressing a function to celebrate Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He said that a weak nation finds it difficult to achieve its goals, and therefore, Netaji Bose always dreamt of a strong nation.

"In the 21st century, India too is establishing itself as a powerful and resolute nation," Modi said, addressing the programme in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands via video-conferencing.

He said that during Operation Sindoor, India struck back by entering the homes of those who inflicted it with wounds and destroying them. "India today knows how to increase its power, how to manage responsibly, and how to use power," Modi said.

The prime minister said that following Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's vision of a strong India, the government was working to make the defence sector self-reliant.

"Earlier, India was dependent only on importing weapons from abroad, but today India's defence exports have crossed Rs 23,000 crore," he said.

The prime minister said that the indigenously built BrahMos and other missiles were attracting global attention. "India is modernising its armed forces with the power of self-reliance," Modi said.

He slammed the previous governments for insulting Bose's legacy by not granting it the recognition it deserved.

"After Independence, the history of our nation and its achievements were meant to be celebrated and cherished with pride. However, the leaders in government at that time were plagued by insecurity," Modi said.

"They sought to attribute the credit for our freedom solely to one family. As a result of this political self-interest, much of the country's rich history was neglected," he said.

Modi stated that after Independence, the glorious history of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands should have been preserved, but those who came to power at that time carried a sense of insecurity.

He remarked that they wanted to limit the credit for freedom to only one family, and in this political self-interest, the nation's history was neglected.

Modi said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands too were left tied to the identity of colonial rule, with its islands still known by the names of British officers even 70 years after Independence.

The prime minister said that his government ended this injustice of history, and therefore, Port Blair has now become 'Shri Vijaypuram', a name that reminds people of Netaji’s victory.

Similarly, other islands were renamed as Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and Subhash Dweep, he said, adding that in 2023, as many as 21 islands of the Andamans were named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The prime minister said that names linked to slavery were being erased in Andaman and Nicobar, and the new names of free India are establishing their identity.