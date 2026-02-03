India, Kyrgyzstan joint military exercise to be held in Assam from Feb 4-17

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A bilateral military exercise between Indian and Kyrgyzstan troops will be conducted in Assam from February 4 to 17, aiming to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both nations, according to officials.

The 13th edition of Exercise Khanjar will focus on joint operations in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios under the United Nations mandate.

To be held at Misamari, Assam, the joint exercise will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen the enduring military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan, the Army said.

"The exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios under the United Nations mandate," a senior official said.

The previous edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan joint exercise had taken place in Kyrgyzstan in March 2025.

Since its inception in 2011, the Exercise Khanjar has evolved into an annual training event.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship, officials added. PTI KND ARB ARB