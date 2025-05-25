India land of opportunities despite prevailing competitive world scenario: LS Speaker

Ranchi/Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), May 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asserted that India is a land of opportunities despite the prevailing competitive world scenario.

Birla was addressing a gathering during the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jamshedpur.

He said the country, with its intellectual prowess and innovative ideas, technology and young and skilled human resources, has enough potential to lead the world.

Big industries of the world were looking at India, Birla said.

The Union government has been making efforts to suitably bring in reforms and implement industry-friendly policies, he said.

The socio-economic development of the country will gain pace if we continue to frame industry-friendly policies considering the fast-changing scenario to ensure their smooth functioning, he said.

Apart from Birla, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Union minister and ex-Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda and BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Birla arrived in Ranchi on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and paid floral tributes at the 25-foot-tall statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda at the Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum situated in the Old Central Jail, where he breathed his last on June 9, 1900.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyaan and Museum has been built in the same old Central Jail of Ranchi where Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life. This museum displays the struggle of the tribals to protect water, forest, land rights and their culture.

"It shows the sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa for the nation. The life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa, the pioneer of Ulgulaan, is a source of continuous inspiration," Birla posted on X.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Seth welcomed Birla upon his arrival at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

"I salute the land of Birsa Munda. This is the land of valour, tribal culture, values and traditions. Jharkhand is progressing on the path of modern development while preserving the culture of its tribal communities. This land is an inspiration for all of us," Birla told reporters at the airport.

"Later in the day, the Lok Sabha speaker is scheduled to participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him," Seth said.

Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday. PTI SAN NAM BS RBT ACD