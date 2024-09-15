India launches Op Sadbhav to help typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam; sends aid

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) India on Sunday sent urgent supplies to Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar under an operation christened "Sadbhav" to assist them in dealing with the devastating impact of a major typhoon.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries.

The typhoon that originated from the South China Sea made landfall over a week ago, reportedly killing more than 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said "Operation Sadbhav" is part of India's broader effort to contribute to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, in line with its "Act East Policy".

India has sent humanitarian relief assistance worth USD 10,00,000 to Vietnam and USD 1,00,000 to Laos, it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 10 tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines, were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported 10 tonnes of relief materials to Laos, while 35 tonnes of aid is being sent to Vietnam.

"India launches #OperationSadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos," Jaishankar said on X.

He added that "10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today." Jaishankar said: "@IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam." He added: "10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos." The MEA said the government launched "Operation Sadbhav" for extending emergency humanitarian assistance in the wake of the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

"Under the operation, India has extended assistance to the government of Vietnam to provide relief to the affected communities in northern Vietnam impacted by the natural disaster," it said.

"A consignment of 35 tons of humanitarian assistance, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among others, was airlifted to Vietnam today by a special aircraft," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the humanitarian support to Vietnam is "testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed sympathies and solidarity to the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, immediately after the typhoon struck Vietnam," the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar had also extended sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son.

The floods and landslides have caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land, affecting around 40,000 people in northern Laos, the MEA said.

"Ten tonnes of humanitarian relief supply has been sent to the government of Lao PDR. The supply in the form of hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, gensets, water purifiers, water purification tablets and disinfectants and other material has been airlifted today on-board a special aircraft from India," it said.

The Indian Navy said it has commenced rapid preparations to deploy HADR operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with the Eastern Fleet and other supporting units, successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets, including drinking water, ration and medicines, onto an Indian naval warship from Visakhapatnam for operations in Yangon, it said.

"This rapid mobilisation comes despite a short notice, showcasing the Navy's ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. PTI MPB RC