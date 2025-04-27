India leading most cost-effective, successful space programme in world: PM Modi

New Delhi: Noting that India has become a global space power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is leading the most cost-effective but successful space programme in the entire world and is going to scale new heights in the future.

Many youth are attaining new milestones in the field of space startups, Modi said, adding 10 years ago, there was only one company, but today more than 325 space startups are working in the country.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he also paid tributes to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who passed away last week.

"Two days ago we lost the country's great scientist Dr. K. Kasturirangan ji. Whenever I met Kasturirangan ji, we discussed topics like the talent of Indian youth, modern education, Space-Science. His contribution in lending newer heights to science, education and India's space programme shall always be remembered. ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership," he said.

The space programmes that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India's efforts, Modi said.

Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr. Kasturirangan, he said.

"There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring," Modi said.

The prime minister said Kasturirangan also played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy of the country.

Kasturirangan came up with the idea of ''forward looking" education according to the modern needs of the 21st century, Modi said.

"His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Dr. K. Kasturirangan," he said.

Noting that April marks 50 years of the launch of the Aryabhata Satellite, Modi said, "Today, when we look back and remember this journey of 50 years, we realise how far we have come. This flight of India's dreams in space once commenced with just conviction. Some young scientists with the passion to do something for the nation - they neither had the modern resources like today, nor the access to world technology as such. If at all they had anything, it was talent, dedication, hard work and the passion to do something for the country."

"You must have seen pictures of our scientists carrying critical equipment themselves on bullock carts and bicycles. It is the result of that very dedication and spirit of service to the nation that so much has changed today," he said.

Modi pointed out that India has become a global space power, pointing "We have created a record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously. We have become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. India has launched the Mars Orbiter Mission and we have reached pretty close to the Sun through the Aditya - L1 Mission," he said.

Today, India is leading the most cost-effective but successful space programme in the entire world, he pointed out.

Many countries of the world take help from ISRO for their satellites and space missions, Modi said.

"When we see a satellite launch by ISRO, we are filled with pride. I had a similar feeling when I witnessed the launch of PSLV-C-23 in 2014. I was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru during the landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. At that time Chandrayaan failed to achieve the expected success, it was a very difficult time for the scientists. But I could see with my own eyes the patience of the scientists and their zeal to achieve something," he said.

And a few years later, the whole world too noticed how the same scientists made Chandrayaan-3 a success, the PM added.

Noting that India has opened her space sector for the private sector as well, Modi said today many youth are attaining new milestones in the field of space startups.

"The times to come are ushering in a lot of new possibilities in Space. India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX and Chandrayaan-4. We are also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander Mission," he said.

Indian space scientists are going to fill the people of the country with new pride through their innovations, Modi said.

Recalling the 'Champaran Satyagraha', Modi said it was the first big experiment by Bapu in India.

"The entire British rule was shaken by Bapu's Satyagraha. The British had to suspend the law that forced farmers to cultivate indigo. This was a victory that infused new confidence in the freedom struggle. All of you must be aware that another son of Bihar also contributed a lot to this Satyagraha, who became the first President of the country after Independence. The great personality was Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He also wrote a book on the 'Champaran Satyagraha'," Modi said.

Many more indelible chapters of the freedom struggle are associated with April itself, he said.

"Gandhiji's 'Dandi March' culminated on the 6th of April itself. This march which commenced on the 12th of March and continued for 24 days had shaken the British. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in April itself. The marks of this blood stained history are still present on the soil of Punjab," Modi said.

He said that in a few days, on May 10, the anniversary of the first freedom struggle would also be there.

The spark that arose in that first battle for freedom, later became a torch for millions of freedom fighters, Modi said.

"On April 26, we observed the death anniversary of the great hero of the 1857 revolution, Babu Veer Kunwar Singh. The entire country derives inspiration from this great freedom fighter of Bihar. We have to keep alive the immortal inspirations of lakhs of such freedom fighters," he said.

The energy received from them provides renewed strength to our resolve of 'Amrit Kaal', Modi added.

He said the biggest strength of the country is our 140 crore citizens, their capability, their will power, and when crores of people join a campaign together, its impact is huge.

He cited the example of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and pointed out that on the 5th of June, on 'World Environment Day', this campaign is completing one year.

"During this one year, under this campaign, more than 140 crore trees have been planted in the name of the mother across the country. Observing this initiative of India, people outside the country have also planted trees in the name of their mother," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi also lauded how in Wayanad, saffron is not being grown in any field or soil but with the help of aeroponics technique.