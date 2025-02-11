India leading world in terms of education, healthcare, production of medicines in Unani system: Prez

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India is leading the world in terms of education, research, healthcare and the production of medicines in the Unani system.

Inaugurating an international conference on "Innovation in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions -- A Way Forward" here on Unani Day, Murmu said it is an occasion to remember Hakim Ajmal Khan, in whose honour this day has been celebrated as Unani Day since 2016.

She said Khan spread the Unani system of medicine in India and presented many examples of innovation. Due to his efforts, the Unani system of medicine was widely adopted in the country.

The president was happy to note that researchers and practitioners associated with the Unani system are adopting useful aspects of modern methods and technology.

She expressed confidence that the conference will discuss contemporary topics like Evidence-based Recent Research Trends in Unani Medicine and Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning for Ayush/Traditional Medicine: Prospects and Challenges.

"Our country has adopted a holistic approach towards health. Efforts are being made to empower various medical systems by giving them due respect," she said.

According to the National Health Policy 2017, a special emphasis is being laid on bringing AYUSH medical systems, including Unani, into the mainstream.

Murmu noted that under the guidance of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, studies and research are going on in many Unani medical educational institutions. MD and PhD programmes have also been started in Unani medical colleges, she pointed out.

The president expressed confidence that the new generations in Unani medical science will strengthen the ancient heritage of knowledge and experience. PTI PLB RC