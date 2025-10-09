India leads in regulating depiction of tobacco in films, TV, online platforms: Union minister

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Thursday said India leads in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television and online platforms, ensuring health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach diverse audiences.

Patel made these remarks as she launched the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 at a hybrid event here.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said, "Tobacco consumption is a significant public health challenge and children are especially vulnerable to early experimentation with tobacco such as cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products often leading to lifelong addiction, chronic diseases and even premature deaths." Highlighting that the government of India has taken persistent steps to protect citizens against tobacco-related health hazards, Patel informed that India has taken the lead in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television and online platforms, ensuring that health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach diverse audiences.

"To further limit tobacco's reach, all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are strictly prohibited, including those for electronic cigarettes. Large pictorial health warnings have also been mandated on all tobacco packaging, a measure recognised globally as one of the strongest." She also said the sale of tobacco products to minors below 18 years of age and within 100 yards of educational institutions is strictly banned.

The production, sale, transport and storage of electronic cigarettes is also completely prohibited across the country.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called India's youth the harbingers of Viksit Bharat, and in line with this vision, the Union Health Ministry launched the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign in 2023 to protect young minds from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine.

She emphasised that the aim of the campaign is not just to raise awareness but to empower our youth to resist peer pressure, make informed choices and become ambassadors of a tobacco-free and addiction-free lifestyle.

Recognising that tobacco use is often the first step towards substance abuse, this campaign is closely aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of the government of India.

The Union minister highlighted that through the joint efforts of both the initiatives and the collective energy of youth and the vision of 'Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat', India aspires to become a global leader in tobacco control and substance abuse prevention.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava noted that almost 65 per cent of India's population comprises young people who are susceptible to tobacco use.

She informed that the Union government has signed the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and brought in strict tobacco control laws like the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 to control tobacco use and protect the health and well-being of India's youth.

Srivastava highlighted that the Global Tobacco Survey has acknowledged the government's efforts in decreasing the consumption of tobacco use among people.

"The effort is to further strengthen the tobacco control initiatives through capacity building efforts and involvement of 'jan andolan'," she said. PTI PLB KSS KSS