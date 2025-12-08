India leads world in restoring balance through traditional medicine: Ayush minister

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Ministers, policymakers, researchers, experts and industry representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine this month.

The Ayush ministry organised a curtain raiser press conference here on Monday, ahead of the summit that will be held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav expressed great pride that the country will again host the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, following the successful first edition held in Gujarat in 2023.

He said the summit stands as another important milestone in the collective global efforts to mainstream traditional medicine for the health, happiness and well-being of humanity, in alignment with India's vision of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah".

Jadhav informed that this year's summit carries the theme of "Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being".

The event will bring together ministers, policymakers, global health leaders, researchers, experts, industry representatives and practitioners from across the world. Jadhav also informed that participation is expected from more than 100 countries.

He announced that the Ministry of Ayush will host a dedicated side event on ashwagandha, one of India's most renowned and scientifically-studied medicinal plants, highlighting its importance in traditional and contemporary health practices.

Emphasising India's global leadership in traditional medicine, the minister said Ayush systems -- ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, sowa-rigpa and homoeopathy -- have served people for centuries and are today recognised worldwide as trusted solutions for holistic health.

He added that the establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, in partnership with India, reflects the growing global confidence in the country's traditional knowledge systems.

Jadhav commended the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) in planning the upcoming summit, and acknowledged the essential role of the media in enhancing awareness and strengthening public trust in traditional medicine.

The minister also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the closing ceremony of the summit.

He expressed confidence that the deliberations and collaborations emerging from the summit will guide the world towards a more holistic, inclusive and sustainable future of healthcare.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus of the WHO South-East Asia Region and Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine to the WHO Director-General, emphasised that the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine will mark a milestone in advancing global health cooperation.

She noted that with participation from more than 100 countries, the summit will shape a decade-long roadmap for evidence-based, equitable and sustainable integration of traditional, complementary, integrative and indigenous medicines into national health systems.

Highlighting the global reliance on traditional medicine, she stressed the urgent need to bridge evidence gaps through research, innovation and regulatory strengthening. PTI PLB RC