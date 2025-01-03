Advertisment
National

India lodges strong protest with China over creation of 2 new counties in Ladakh region

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, speaks during the weekly media briefing, in Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: India on Friday said it has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in Indian union territory of Ladakh.

Advertisment

In a strong reaction, New Delhi said creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's "illegal and forcible" occupation of the same.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the "illegal" Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

Advertisment

"We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," he said.

"Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same," Jaiswal added.

He further said: "We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

India-China conflict India-China border dispute Eastern Ladakh India China Stand off India China India china row India-China border issue India-China LAC
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe