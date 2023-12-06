India logs 119 Covid cases; active cases at 587

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 119 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases stood at 587, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,02,440) and the death toll at 5,33,302, the data stated.

So far, 4,44,68,551 people have recuperated from the disease. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.