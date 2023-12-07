India logs 121 new coronavirus cases in a day; active cases at 633

New Delhi: India logged 121 new coronavirus infections in a day while active cases have been recorded at 633, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,305, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,02,561).

While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,623, the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The Case fatality rate is 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.